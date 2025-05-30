Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Mein Schiff Flow Launched at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone Shipyard

Mein Schiff Flow

Fincantieri and TUI Cruises have launched the new Mein Schiff Flow, the second ship in the InTUItion class, at the Monfalcone shipyard.

The ship is designed for dual-fuel operation using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Marine Gas Oil (MGO), and is the sister ship to the Mein Schiff Relax, which was delivered in February. The Mein Schiff Flow is expected to enter service in mid-2026.

The ceremony was attended by Daniele Fanara, senior vice president newbuild and after sales of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division; Cristiano Bazzara, director of the Monfalcone shipyard; and Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

At around 160,000 gross tons, the Mein Schiff Flow is based on a new Fincantieri design that prioritizes energy efficiency and environmental performance. It reflects TUI Cruises’ ongoing commitment to sustainable shipbuilding and aligns with the company’s ecological goals. The ship is configured to optimize fuel consumption and meet the latest environmental regulations. In addition to running on LNG, it is equipped for future operation with low-emission fuels such as bio-LNG or e-LNG, supporting the goal of climate-neutral cruising.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 176,859 Berths | $63.5 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.