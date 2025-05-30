Mein Schiff Flow Launched at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone Shipyard

Fincantieri and TUI Cruises have launched the new Mein Schiff Flow, the second ship in the InTUItion class, at the Monfalcone shipyard.

The ship is designed for dual-fuel operation using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Marine Gas Oil (MGO), and is the sister ship to the Mein Schiff Relax, which was delivered in February. The Mein Schiff Flow is expected to enter service in mid-2026.

The ceremony was attended by Daniele Fanara, senior vice president newbuild and after sales of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division; Cristiano Bazzara, director of the Monfalcone shipyard; and Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

At around 160,000 gross tons, the Mein Schiff Flow is based on a new Fincantieri design that prioritizes energy efficiency and environmental performance. It reflects TUI Cruises’ ongoing commitment to sustainable shipbuilding and aligns with the company’s ecological goals. The ship is configured to optimize fuel consumption and meet the latest environmental regulations. In addition to running on LNG, it is equipped for future operation with low-emission fuels such as bio-LNG or e-LNG, supporting the goal of climate-neutral cruising.