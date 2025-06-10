Viking Announces 14 New Ocean Itineraries for 2026 and 2027

Viking today announced that 14 new ocean itineraries — which will be exploring the Mediterranean, United Kingdom, Ireland and Scandinavia in 2026 and 2027 — are now open for booking.

Ranging from 15 to 36 days, each of the new voyages combines two or more of the company’s itineraries, allowing for more in-depth exploration, Viking said in a press release.

“Viking guests are curious travelers who are interested in enriching their lives by exploring and learning about the world,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

“With our destination-focused approach and elegant small ships, our voyages have always been designed to bring guests closer to their destination and provide opportunities for cultural immersion,” Hagen added.

“These new voyages offer even more choices for guests who wish to extend their time abroad with one seamless itinerary.”

The new voyages for 2026 and 2027 include the following:

“Jewels of the Mediterranean”: 15 days, Rome roundtrip

“Gems of the Mediterranean”: 15 days, Barcelona roundtrip

“Spain, Portugal and the Mediterranean”: 15 days between Lisbon and Rome

“Iconic Western Europe”: 19 days between London and Barcelona

“Mediterranean and Atlantic Crossing”: 21 days between Rome and San Juan

“Adriatic and Mediterranean Discovery”: 22 days between Venice and Lisbon

“Iberia and Mediterranean Antiquities”: 22 days between Lisbon and Athens

“Iberia, the Mediterranean and Aegean”: 29 days between Lisbon and Istanbul, and

“Mediterranean Explorer”: 30 days between Athens and Lisbon.

The new voyages for 2027 include the following: