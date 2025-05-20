First Look at Royal Caribbean’s New Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International recently released the first pictures of its upcoming new ship, the Star of the Seas.

Currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the LNG-powered vessel will be the second in the company’s Icon-class series.

In the newly released pictures, the Star of the Seas is seen heading to open waters for the first time ahead of its first set of sea trials.

According to the company, the trials mark a key milestone in the construction of the ship and come less than 100 days before its debut.

Set to offer cruises to the Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral, the new ship will offer its maiden cruise in August 2025.

Replacing the Wonder of the Seas, the Star offers seven-night cruises to both the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

The itineraries also feature a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

The Star of the Seas follows the Icon of the Seas, which debuted in early 2024 and is currently offering similar itineraries departing from PortMiami.

Royal Caribbean is soon getting a third Icon-class ship with the new Legend of the Seas. Set to enter service in 2026, the 5,610-guest vessel is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

Unlike its sister ships, the Legend will spend its maiden season in the Western Mediterranean, offering itineraries to Spain, France and Italy.

The vessel then repositions to North America ahead of a winter season sailing from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

A fourth Icon-class ship is also currently on order with Meyer Turku, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

Royal Caribbean’s orderbook also includes another Oasis-class ship, which is set to be delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in 2028.