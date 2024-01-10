Icon of the Seas Arrives in Miami

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas has arrived in Miami, Florida for its inaugural activities.

The cruise line welcomed the world’s largest ship to its new homeport ahead of its maiden voyage set to depart on Saturday, January 27.

The seven-night Eastern Caribbean and Perfect Day sailing includes visits to Basseterre, St. Kitts and St Thomas, US Virgin Islands as well as the line’s private island destination, Coco Cay, Bahamas.

Following its maiden sailing, the Icon will operate week-long Caribbean voyages sailing roundtrip from Miami. Destinations include Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.