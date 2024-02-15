Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Royal Caribbean Group Signs with Chantiers For Next Oasis Class Ship

Harmony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Group  announced today that it has entered into an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to order a seventh Oasis Class ship for delivery to its Royal Caribbean International fleet in 2028.

“While we eagerly anticipate the debut of Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas this summer, we’re already dreaming up her sister ship and the next installation in the brand’s extremely popular Oasis Class,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Across our three brands, we are focused on continuously challenging ourselves to deliver the ultimate vacation experience.”

Today’s announcement follows Royal Caribbean Group’s recent introduction of three new ships including Silver Nova, Celebrity Ascent and Icon of the Seas, the company said.

“These are exciting times for Royal Caribbean, and we have an incredible partner in Chantiers de l’Atlantique to bring to life the lucky seventh Oasis Class vessel of what is a remarkable class of ships,” added Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“This order signals Royal Caribbean Group’s continued confidence in our partnership that has delivered some of the most innovative ships at sea,” said Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “We look forward to building upon this relationship as we help bring this ship to life.”

This order is contingent upon financing, which is expected to be completed later this year.

