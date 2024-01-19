Cruise Industry’s Destination Trends for 2024 and Beyond

Cruise Industry News selected some of the key destination and deployment trends for the cruise market in 2024 and beyond.

More Ships to Florida

With strong demand in North America, more ships are set to homeport in Florida than ever before.

Carnival Cruise Line is repositioning the Carnival Venezia to Port Canaveral for the 2024-25 season.

Norwegian Cruise Line is replacing Norwegian Epic’s winter season in Europe with new itineraries departing from Port Canaveral.

The Space Coast port also has two new homeport customers: Celebrity Cruises and Princess Cruises. The premium brands will launch service from Port Canaveral for the 2024-25 season, with the Celebrity Equinox and the Caribbean Princess.

While Miami will see the debut of the world’s new largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, Tampa is also getting attention with the arrival of the Margaritaville at Sea Islander and a new full-year program onboard the Grandeur of the Seas.

China Makes a Return

After several years closed to mainstream cruise operations due to pandemic, the Chinese market is set for a wider reopening in 2024.

While local brands are resuming service and introducing new ships, the reopening is also drawing vessels from international brands, such as MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

Two MSC ships, the Bellissima and the Splendida, are arriving in China in 2024. Royal Caribbean is also bringing the Spectrum of the Seas back to Shanghai during the year.

Exotic Destinations

Celebrity Cruises is adding year-round operations in Asia this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line is also increasing its capacity by 37 percent in itineraries to Antarctica, South America, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand for the 2024-25 winter.

Carnival Cruise Line is another brand set to offer more cruises to exotic destinations, with more Carnival Journeys to Asia, the South Pacific, Greenland, and more.

Celebration Key

In July 2025, Carnival Cruise Line is opening Celebration Key as its new private destination in the Bahamas.

Located on the Grand Bahama Island, the $500-million port was exclusively designed for the company’s guests and aims to offer a uniquely Bahamian experience with a range of amenities, including a one-mile-long beach as well as retail, food and beverage options.

Set to see calls from 18 Carnival ships in its first year, Celebration Key will also be equipped with a cruise pier which will be able to accommodate up to two of Carnival’s XL-class ships at the same time.

Disney’s Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line is opening a new private destination in Summer 2024. Located in Eleuthera, Lighthouse Point will serve as the company’s island destination in the Bahamas.

The retreat was created in collaboration with local artists and advisors, Disney Cruise Line said, and features a design that favors families and the unique Bahamian culture.

Among the features of Lighthouse Point is a gaming pavilion as well as a volleyball court and gaga ball pit. Other recreational activities include watercraft and bicycle rentals and a large family beach, in addition to dining areas, bars and more.

Private Islands Expansion

Royal Caribbean International is adding a new adults-only area to Perfect Cay at CocoCay named Hideaway Beach. With a private beach and pools, new spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas and live music, the space will increase the island’s capacity to 13,000 guests per day.

MSC Cruises is expanding its private island destination in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Part of an infrastructure development program, the upgrade includes additional amenities for guests who visit the destination, accommodation for staff as well as operational and technical improvements.