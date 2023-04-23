Caribbean Princess to Homeport in Port Canaveral from 2024

Princess Cruises announced that, for the first time ever, the Caribbean Princess will homeport in Port Canaveral starting in late November 2024, according to a press release.
Starting from November 27, 2024, the Caribbean Princess will offer eastern and western Caribbean sailings out of Port Canaveral ranging from four to 14 days.
“The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.”
“Our collaboration with Princess Cruises marks an exciting milestone for us,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “The fleet of ships homeported at Port Canaveral continues to grow with next year’s arrival of Caribbean Princess. We’re looking forward to providing a high-quality experience for our new cruise partners and their cruise guests.”
Sailings include:
- A four-day Turks and Caicos Getaway over Thanksgiving holiday (one departure);
- Eight-day Eastern Caribbean sailing to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk (five departures);
- Eight-day Western Caribbean sailing to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan (five departures)’
- Six-day Eastern Caribbean with Turks and Caicos sailing including Nassau, Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan (nine departures);
- Combine any of the eight-day and six-day itineraries for a 14-day vacation