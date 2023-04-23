Caribbean Princess to Homeport in Port Canaveral from 2024

Princess Cruises announced that, for the first time ever, the Caribbean Princess will homeport in Port Canaveral starting in late November 2024, according to a press release.

Starting from November 27, 2024, the Caribbean Princess will offer eastern and western Caribbean sailings out of Port Canaveral ranging from four to 14 days.

“The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.”

“Our collaboration with Princess Cruises marks an exciting milestone for us,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “The fleet of ships homeported at Port Canaveral continues to grow with next year’s arrival of Caribbean Princess. We’re looking forward to providing a high-quality experience for our new cruise partners and their cruise guests.”

Sailings include: