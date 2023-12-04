Margaritaville at Sea Adds Second Ship, To Sail From Tampa

Margaritaville at Sea today confirmed the addition of a second ship to its fleet. According to a press release, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander will serve as the company’s flagship sailing from Tampa, offering a “entirely new way to float into island time.” The ship is the former Costa Atlantica.

Starting on Jun. 14, 2024, the fully-reimagined ship will sail four- and five-night cruises with stops in Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso, expanding the growing cruise line’s itinerary availability to the Gulf of Mexico.

The itineraries will also allow for an expansion of “entertainment-packed” sea days, Margaritaville at Sea said, designed to fully immerse guests in its state of mind.

Guests can reserve 2024 sailings online starting today and take advantage of exclusive preview incentives available for a limited time, the company said.

“Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we’ve been working to expand what our guests have been asking for: more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

“The addition of the Islander is an exciting moment for Margaritaville at Sea and marks the next chapter of growth for our business. We are also pleased to add Tampa as a new homeport – the perfect location to provide access to our adventurous new itineraries in and around the Gulf of Mexico,” he added.

“We’re honored Margaritaville at Sea has chosen Port Tampa Bay to homeport this new addition to their fleet and we welcome them to the Gulf Coast,” said Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay.

“Our port’s cruise terminals are easy to navigate and provide a variety of unique and interesting activities just steps from the Margaritaville at Sea Islander. The ship will be a great addition to our portfolio of cruise lines and a fantastic new option for cruisers from Florida’s west coast.”

Currently undergoing an extensive transformation in Europe, Margaritaville at Sea will fully redesign all 1,100 staterooms with custom styling reminiscent of the sand, sea and sky and all new furnishings including Margaritaville’s signature bedding, pillows, and linens.

With more than 700 Breezy Balcony staterooms, Grand Terrace Suites, luxurious Corner Suites, and ultra-exclusive Islander suites, couples, families, and friends alike can chase the sunset from their spacious balconies with endless gulf breezes.

The ship will feature a 14-story atrium with a unique nautical Margaritaville flip flop and a lively atrium bar with three awe-inspiring multi-story floating margarita glass chandeliers.

The vessel will also introduce innovations like the only three-story poolside LandShark Bar at Sea and a Margaritaville-inspired cornhole and mini-golf course, in addition to new family-friendly spaces like the Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide and signature favorites like JWB Prime Steakhouse and Rita’s Taco House.

The more than 250,000 guests who have sailed aboard the Palm Beach-based Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will find several familiar spaces, including Paradise Pickleball at Sea, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Margaritaville Coffee Shop, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, surrounded by new spaces and experiences to explore.

“We are excited to expand our cruise line with the launch of Margaritaville at Sea Islander as our flagship vessel,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings.

“The addition of this ship will allow our guests to visit more island destinations and, while at sea, enjoy a broader and more elevated range of fun and signature Margaritaville onboard experiences.”

Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s first available sailing will be June 14, 2024 on a four-night itinerary from Port Tampa Bay, Florida featuring a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and two sea days.