Carnival Venezia Heading to Port Canaveral in 2024

Carnival Cruise Line announced the Venezia will move from New York to Port Canaveral in late 2024, according to a press release.

“The sailings we’re opening today will allow us to share this new signature fun with more guests and bring another truly dynamic offering to one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Venezia’s seasonal operation in Port Canaveral will bring our deployment there to five vessels and give our valued Carnival guests another great option when sailing from Central Florida.”

The cruise line will reposition the Carnival Venezia from New York with a 12-day Southern Caribbean Carnival Journeys voyage which departs on December 6, 2024, with calls in St. Thomas, Aruba, Curacao and Grand Turk before arriving in Port Canaveral on December 18, 2024.

The ship will depart from Port Canaveral on the same day embarking on a four-day Bahamas cruise with visits to Nassau and Freeport. The Carnival Venezia will then sail 15 seven-day cruises and two 14-day Carnival Journeys voyages. The ship will return to New York in the spring of 2025.

Sailings aboard the Carnival Venezia from Port Canaveral currently on sale include:

Seven-day Exotic Eastern Caribbean cruise departing on December 22, 2024, with calls in Grand Turk; San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas;

Seven-Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean voyage departing on January 5, 2025, with visits to Amber Cove; San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas;

Seven-Day Exotic Western Caribbean cruise departing on December 29, 2024, January 26, 2025, and March 23, 2025, visiting Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico;

Seven-Day Western Caribbean itinerary departing on February 9, 2025, and March 9, 2025, with stops at Nassau, Bahamas; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands;

Seven-Day Western Caribbean journey departing on April 6, 2025, and April 20, 2025, with calls in Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

The two 14-day Caribbean cruises depart on January 12, 2025, and February 23, 2025.

The Carnival Venezia will set sail on its 15-day Carnival Journeys transatlantic sailing on May 29, 2023, from Barcelona.

The ship’s first cruise from New York to Bermuda is scheduled for June 15, 2023.