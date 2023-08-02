Celebrity: Big Caribbean Program for Winter 2024-25

Celebrity Cruises announced new Caribbean sailings for the winter 2024-25 season onboard four ships, including the Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Equinox, and the Celebrity Summit.

The voyages will be offered from three Florida ports: Central Florida’s Port Canaveral, West Florida’s Port Tampa Bay and South Florida’s Port Everglades. The cruise line has prepared over 40 new itineraries, opening for booking on August 22, 2023. Itineraries range from seven to nine days with several itineraries visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“We are so excited to unveil this new program. It provides our guests with more options to experience the natural beauty of the Caribbean, which is elevated by our personalized experiences on board,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “As part of this expansion, we are thrilled to add Port Canaveral to our list of home ports – it is a perfect market to reach a wide mix of both in- and out-of-state travelers looking for fun in the Caribbean sun.”

As part of the new program, Celebrity Cruises will expand its offerings from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades to add two more ships: the Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Summit. Between October 23, 2024, to March 8, 2025, guests can join sailings on the Apex, visiting destinations like St. Maarten, San Juan, Grand Cayman and Mexico.

Additionally, from February 25, 2025, to April 10, 2025, the Summit will offer five new itineraries exploring the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

“As one of Celebrity Cruises’ homeports, we are excited about the new sailings on Apex and Summit. In addition to the line’s ‘resort at sea’ experience, their cruise guests can expect to experience unrivaled customer service and ease of sailing at Port Everglades,” said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

For the first time, Celebrity Cruises will sail out of Orlando’s Port Canaveral offering 20 new itineraries, from November 21, 2024, to April 19, 2025, onboard the Celebrity Equinox. Itineraries explore destinations such as the Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan and St. Maarten.

“We are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our new partner and honored to be part of their Caribbean expansion plans,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “The demand for Celebrity Cruise sailings from our Port has been growing. Now, with Celebrity Equinox homeported here, there are great opportunities for even more cruise travelers to experience the cruise line’s high-quality experience while experiencing the comfort and ease of travel provided by our Port.