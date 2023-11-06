Royal Caribbean Cancels Itineraries from Haifa; Shuffles Ships

Royal Caribbean International is cancelling Jewel of the Seas’ 2024 homeporting season in Haifa.

As a result, the company also adjusted different itineraries in the Caribbean and the U.S. Northeast.

No longer cruising in the Mediterranean, the Jewel is now scheduled to offer a summer/fall season in the U.S. Northeast.

Previously scheduled to sail in the region, the Grandeur of the Seas will remain in the Caribbean, offering cruises from Tampa.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the changes are an outcome of the present circumstances in Israel – which previously led to the cancellation of Rhapsody’s 2023 season in Haifa.

“Due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in Israel, we’ve made the decision to redeploy the Jewel of the Seas from Haifa, Israel to its new homeport in Boston, Massachusetts,” the company said.

“As a result, the Jewel of the Seas will now sail Northeastern itineraries and the Grandeur of the Seas will now sail Western Caribbean itineraries out of Tampa, Florida,” Royal Caribbean explained.

Affected sailings include Jewel’s entire homeporting season in Haifa, which featured a series of three- to ten-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean scheduled to sail between mid-August 2024 and late October 2024.

For the Grandeur of the Seas, meanwhile, the cancellations include a series of seven-night cruises to Canada & New England which were scheduled to sail from Boston between late September and early November.

The ship was also scheduled to offer a 15-night cruise to Greenland and Canada from the Massachusetts port, which will no longer go ahead.

Passengers previously booked on the cancelled sailings are being offered an array of options, including changing their reservations to new cruises.

“We appreciate the time and effort you took to plan your cruise, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Royal Caribbean stated.