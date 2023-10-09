Royal Caribbean Cancels Israel Itineraries on Rhapsody

Royal Caribbean has canceled several itineraries onboard the Rhapsody of the Seas due to the current geopolitical situation in Israel.

Following the Saturday attacks in Israel, the cruise line has canceled two sailings departing from Haifa, Israel. The ship docked in Haifa on October 9 to disembark passengers after a roundtrip exploring the Greek Isles.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the geopolitical situation in Israel. With your safety and well-being in mind, and in conjunction with our Global Security Department, we’ve decided that we must cancel our October 9, 2023, and October 13, 2023 Rhapsody of the Seas sailings,” read a statement from the company.

According to the company statement, guests’ payments would be refunded within 14 business days, including taxes and fees, pre-paid packages and gratuities, amenities, shore excursions and any flights purchased through Royal Caribbean.