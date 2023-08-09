Carnival Announces ‘Celebration Key’ as Its New Bahama Cruise Port Destination

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that the name of its new destination in the Bahamas will be called Celebration Key.

Itineraries that call on this new Grand Bahama destination will open in late September.

Celebration Key is the first port destination exclusively designed for Carnival Cruise Line guests and the name reflects the cruise line’s vision of all that Carnival and The Bahamas have to offer. Once complete, the destination will be able to welcome two million guests every year.

“We are working very closely with the Government of The Bahamas and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to ensure that we are highlighting the best of Grand Bahama and its culture, combined with fun like only Carnival can provide,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Invoking the natural beauty of Grand Bahama, every day at Celebration Key will be a celebration of our guests’ own making with a variety of experiences and something for everyone.”

The Grand Bahama island is known for its beaches and friendly people. Carnival’s Celebration Key will offer a uniquely Bahamian experience with a range of amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach as well as retail, food and beverage options for guests to enjoy.

In addition, the adjacent cruise pier will be able to accommodate up to two of Carnival’s Excel Class ships at the same time. A ceremony for the destination was held in May 2022 while the design, engineering and construction work is currently underway.

Carnival will announce further details in late September when the itineraries that include a visit to Celebration Key will be open for booking. The first sailings to visit the destination are scheduled for July 2025.