MSC Cruises Adds a Second Ship for China in 2024

MSC Cruises announced that it will deploy the MSC Splendida as its second ship in China in 2024, after previously announcing the operation of the MSC Bellissima.

This means that MSC Cruises will be the only international cruise line to deploy two ships in China in 2024, offering the first sailings in the country since 2020, the company said, in a press release.

MSC Cruises has also expanded its offerings with the MSC Bellissima from April until September 2024, to operate itineraries from both Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Helen Huang, president of MSC Cruises China, said: “The day that the first spring 2024 itineraries for MSC Bellissima were announced the number of direct sales bookings in a single day hit the highest record in our history in the country with family cabins and MSC Yacht Club suites contributing the largest share of revenue.

“There is clearly a strong demand for vacations at sea in China and our decision to deploy two modern vessels in 2024 featuring our ‘ship within a ship concept’ – MSC Yacht Club – to the country amply demonstrates a rapid recovery in its cruise industry and an appetite for premium voyages.”

The MSC Bellissima will make its debut in Shenzhen on June 29 with eight voyages of two-to-five-night visiting Hong Kong, Okinawa, Yaeyama Islands and Miyako Island.

The ship will operate eight sailings from July 31 and September 6 of four to six nights from Shanghai to Japan, including Fukuoka, Kagoshima, Osaka, Okinawa and Shimonoseki.

The MSC Splendida’s winter 2024 itineraries from Shenzhen are being finalized at the moment.