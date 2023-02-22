Disney’s Lighthouse to Welcome Guests in Summer 2024

Disney Cruise Line announced that it will welcome guests to its new island destination at Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas in the summer of 2024, according to a press release.

“At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

“We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality. With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates its natural and cultural beauty.”

The island retreat was created in collaboration with local artists and advisors, designed with families in mind and reflecting the unique Bahamian culture.

Sustainability was a major concern when creating Lighthouse Point, the company said.

About 90 percent of the retreat’s electricity needs will be met by an onsite solar array while the elevated walkways will help limit the impact on the environment.

“Lighthouse Point is a place of extraordinary natural beauty, so our goal has always been to create designs that accentuate its qualities in an organic way,” said Kevin Thomas, creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering.

“We’re focused on low-density, sustainable development that protects and preserves the environment, allowing the site’s biodiversity to shine.”

At the destination, families can relax on the large family beach, engage in active adventures and experience Bahamian storytelling alongside their favorite Disney characters. Lighthouse Point will also feature activities for every age group.

The destination also includes a Bahamian art and culture pavilion with special programs where guests will have the opportunity to learn from local artists.

For kids, there is a gaming pavilion as well as a volleyball court and gaga ball pit. Other recreational activities include watercraft and bicycle rentals. For those in the 3-12 age group, there is a themed kids’ club under the care of Disney Cruise Line counselors. It features a splash pad inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ characters such as “The Little Mermaid”.

Guests can also enjoy the adult-exclusive beach with a dedicated dining area and access to food and drinks all day.

The cruise line has also developed a series of Port Adventures in partnership with local tour operators so guests can explore Eleuthera.