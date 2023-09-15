Royal Caribbean Reveals Hideaway Beach at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean has revealed its first first adults-only escape – Hideaway Beach, located at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

According to the company, beach is set to open in January 2024 with the debut of the Icon of the Seas. Hideaway Beach includes a private beach and pools, new spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas and live music.

Starting on September 14, guests can now book their adults-only experience at CocoCay.

“Hideaway Beach is a completely new vibe and experience that vacationers are looking for on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Everything from its hidden-like location to the exclusive beach and pools to the private cabanas is designed for adults who want a day just for them,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “There are experiences for everyone on a Royal Caribbean vacation, and that’s at the heart of our private island and its popularity. Whether it’s thrill or chill, family time or time to celebrate, families and friends can create their ‘perfect’ vacation day without compromise, and Hideaway Beach adds to what continues to be an unmatched combination of ways to do just that.”

The new private beach offers 10 poolside cabanas with a range of amenities like cabana attendant service, a mini-fridge, floating beach mats and charging outlets.

For bites and drinks, guests can visit: