MSC World Cruises Set to Depart from Barcelona on Separate Itineraries
After leaving Genoa earlier this week, the two MSC Cruises ships on world cruise itineraries are now in Barcelona and
CRUISE NEWS
AIDAaura to Leave Carnival Corporation Fleet This September
AIDA Cruises has announced that the AIDAaura will leave its fleet this September, in line with Carnival Corporation’s announcement to
Carnival Cruise Line Raises Gratuities and Wi-Fi Prices
Carnival Cruise Line is adjusting gratuity levels for all of its U.S. and European cruises, raising the values of the
Preview: The 2023 Cruise Industry
With the COVID-19 pandemic now in the past, Cruise Industry News looked into the trends and the highlights that are
19 New Cruise Ships to Debut in 2023
Nineteen new ocean-going cruise ships are set to make their debuts in 2023, accounting for over 38,000 new berths, according
Year in Review: The Top Cruise Stories of 2022
With 2022 now over, Cruise Industry News looks at the major headlines of the year – which was marked by
The Class of 2022: 20 New Cruise Ships Were Delivered This Year
In a big year for the cruise ship building business, a total of 20 new cruise vessels were delivered in
Carnival Cruise Line Names Emeril Lagasse Chief Culinary Officer
Carnival Cruise Line announced today that hef and restauranteur Emeril Lagasse will serve as its Chief Culinary Officer. A restaurant
Carnival Corporation to Trim Down Cruise Newbuilding Pace
Carnival Corporation will deceleration its newbuilding pace in an effort to not only moderate supply growth, but keep spending down,
Carnival Corp: 90 Percent Occupancy Expected in Q1
Carnival Corporation is expecting an occupancy rate of 90 percent across its nine cruise brands on average in the first
Carnival Corporation CEO Promises More Revenue to Bottom Line
Investors in Carnival Corporation should be looking forward to more revenue heading to the bottom line in 2023, according to
Carnival Corporation: 2022 Business Update, Q4 and Year-End Earnings
Carnival Corporation has issued its fourth quarter 2022 business update. U.S. GAAP net loss of $1.6 billion, or $(1.27) diluted
Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas Turns 20 Years Old
The Navigator of the Seas completed its 20th year in service this month. Part of Royal Caribbean International’s Voyager Class,
P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Arrives in Southampton
P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia arrived into its homeport of Southampton on Sunday, prior to its maiden voyage to the
DeMarco and Del Rio Jr. Named Presidents of Regent and Oceania Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the following key organizational changes at the senior executive leadership level effective January 1,
Holland America’s Zuiderdam Completes 20 Years in Service
Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam is completing 20 years in service today. The lead ship of the brand’s Vista-class, the vessel