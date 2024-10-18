Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Schedules Q3 2024 Earnings Call

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The results will be revealed and discussed during a conference call and webcast, which is scheduled for 10:00 AM.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

Since last reporting financial results in late July, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced a long-term contract with Galveston Wharves to expand its operations in Texas.

The company’s main brand, Norwegian Cruise Line, also revealed details of its next ship, the Norwegian Luna.

As the next in a series of ships that started with the Norwegian Prima in 2022, the 3,550-guest vessel is set to enter service in April 2026.

In a major development, Norwegian Cruise Line also introduced a new brand positioning in October, along with the launch of its new “More At Sea” package.

The brand was also named the official cruise line of the National Hockey League (NHL) as part of a multiyear partnership that marks a first for both organizations.

Oceania Cruises, the group’s upper premium brand, introduced an updated selection of amenities that are now included for all guests and features automatic shipboard gratuities for stateroom attendants, butlers, and dining waitstaff.

NCLH’s luxury brand, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, completed the installation of Starlink internet across its fleet and introduced an upgraded offer for U.S. and Canada guests that provides free roundtrip first-class air on select 2024 and 2025 voyages.

During the period, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings also made donations to two relief efforts in the United States and North America.

In August, the company pledged $50,000 to the Juneau Community Foundation in a move to support flood recovery efforts in the Alaskan town.

Later, in October, NCLH announced an $80,000 contribution to the American Red Cross to assist communities affected by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.