Norwegian Luna Revealed, Sailing from Miami in 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line today unveiled and opened for sale the next evolution of its Prima Plus Class, the all-new Norwegian Luna, according to a press release.

The new ship will sail from Miami beginning April 4, 2026 through November 2026. The Norwegian Luna will kick off its inaugural Caribbean season with two western itineraries to Roatan Island, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize.

The ship will then sail seven-day cruises with calls to the beautiful Eastern Caribbean destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, which will feature a brand-new pier by late 2025.

At 1,056 feet long, 156,300 gross tons, and accommodating approximately 3,550 guests at double occupancy, the Norwegian Luna will boast an overall 10 percent size and capacity increase from Prima Class ships, and will be built at Fincantieri.

“Inspired by the relationship between the moon and the tides of the ocean, we are excited to introduce Norwegian Luna as the vessel that perfectly complements her sister ship, Norwegian Aqua,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The debut of Norwegian Luna truly showcases our ongoing commitment to providing guests more of what they enjoy and value – a brand-new ship with the latest, innovative offerings sailing to the beautiful, tropical destinations of the Caribbean. It’s important to give our guests more to see, more to do, more to enjoy on board and ultimately more out of their cruise vacation. We can’t wait for them to experience Norwegian Luna!”

The company said the Norwegian Luna’s hull art will showcase a vibrant dreamscape by ELLE, the highly acclaimed street artist from Napa, Calif., who has partnered with popular brand names such as Nike, Reebok and Ralph Lauren. Entitled ‘La Luna,’ the artwork is a visual exploration of humanity’s deep-rooted connection with the celestial forces in space as human beings are intrinsically linked to the ebb and flow of the moon. ‘La Luna’ will display proudly on the bow of the ship, leading guests on an extraordinary voyage and an epic journey of discovery.