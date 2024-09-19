Regent Installs Starlink Internet Across Fleet

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has completed the installation of Starlink Internet across its six-ship fleet, according to a press release.

This upgrade provides guests with high-speed, unlimited WiFi included in their voyage fare.

“We are committed to providing an unrivaled experience for our discerning guests and are delighted to give luxury travelers the ability to share photos and videos, stream films and enjoy other immersive content on board at even faster speeds,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“As the leaders in all-inclusive ultra-luxury cruising, this installation of Starlink WiFi across our entire fleet will not only improve our guests’ ability to communicate with loved ones at home but also support the ship’s operational needs and services.”

As part of Regent’s all-inclusive offering, each suite includes complimentary unlimited WiFi. Guests can also purchase additional log-ins or upgrade their connection for enhanced streaming and sharing capabilities.