Norwegian Named Official Cruise Line of the NHL

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has been named the Official Cruise Line of the National Hockey League (NHL), according to a press release.

This multiyear partnership marks a first for both organizations—NCL’s debut collaboration with a professional sports league and the NHL’s first partnership with a cruise line.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the NHL. The passion and excitement we see from their fans is truly contagious, and we share that same electrifying passion for traveling the globe and delivering more to see, more to do and more to enjoy for our guests,” said Adam Malone, chief marketing officer for Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Through this partnership, the NHL has provided a fantastic platform for us to connect with their fans, and we cannot wait to show them how they can ‘Experience More at Sea’ with NCL.”

“With the NHL regular season starting in North America today, we are thrilled to welcome NCL to the NHL family as a first-ever cruise line partner of the NHL. Leveraging our award-winning DED signage and connecting the NCL brand to some of our most celebrated in-game moments helps build more excitement for our partnership in a way that is authentic to our fans,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL’s vice president of business development.

“We look forward to partnering with one of the world’s leading cruise lines and helping drive a deeper connection between their brand and our passionate fanbase.”

Effective immediately, the partnership grants NCL exclusive marketing rights, connecting the brand with NHL fans through the league’s marketing, digital and social media channels. As the presenting sponsor of the NHL’s weekly top goals content, NCL will engage fans who can vote on their favorite goals for a chance to win prizes, including a complimentary cruise. Additionally, NCL will have a presence at key NHL events such as the NHL All-Star Weekend and NHL Winter Classic through activations and signage.

The cruise line will also gain national broadcast exposure on ESPN and TNT, with branding featured on Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) during the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs games. NCL will be the presenting sponsor of the first goal of the game, with branding showcased in virtual in-ice ads during NHL broadcasts.