NCL Pledges Up To $80,000 for Hurricane Relief

Norwegian Star in Foyle

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced an $80,000 contribution to the American Red Cross to assist communities affected by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, according to a press release.

This total includes a previous donation of $30,000 for Hurricane Helene relief and a commitment to match up to $50,000 in public donations for Hurricane Milton relief efforts.

“For decades, Florida has been home to NCLH, and we feel deeply connected to this community,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“Seeing the devastation in our own backyard and neighboring states has been heartbreaking. ‘Strengthening Our Communities’ is a key pillar of our global Sail & Sustain program, and we are committed to helping those in need. Our donation to the American Red Cross is focused on providing direct relief, helping families rebuild their lives and regain a sense of stability and hope as they recover.”

To support the Hurricane relief efforts by the Red Cross and contribute to the $50,000 matching donation from NCLH, individuals can visit the American Red Cross website to make a donation.

 

