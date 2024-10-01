Norwegian Cruise Line Launches ‘More At Sea’ Package

Norwegian Cruise Line has introduced its new brand positioning, ”MORE.” along with the launch of its new “More At Sea” package, offering guests more value, premium amenities and enhanced experiences on their voyages, according to a press release.

This upgrade to the existing “Free At Sea” package includes new benefits, catering to what guests value most during their vacations, the company said.

The “More At Sea” package will be available for voyages starting January 1, 2025.

“This has been one of the most exciting journeys we’ve been on at NCL – always looking to further and genuinely understand what our guests value most during their cruise,” said President David J. Herrera.

“We have invested a lot of time listening to our guests and our travel partners…and we’ve found that what they want is to see more, do more and enjoy more when they vacation with us. They also want to do so with ease and simplicity, which is why today we are excited to announce the evolution of our signature ‘Free at Sea’ package to the all-new and elevated ‘More At Sea’ package. It will deliver a best-in-class upgraded experience with more variety, choice and value to enhance the guest vacation, including more premium beverage options to choose from, more opportunities to experience our specialty dining restaurants, more connectivity with Starlink’s high-speed Wi-Fi, and so much more!”

The revamped package features a broader selection of premium beverages, including brands like Grey Goose, Casamigos Tequila and Woodford Reserve, as well as over 100 specialty cocktails.

Guests on cruises of seven days or longer will also enjoy additional specialty dining meals and enhanced connectivity with Starlink’s high-speed internet access, providing each guest with 150 minutes of Wi-Fi.

Key inclusions like a $50 credit per shore excursion for the first guest, free airfare for the second guest, and free passage for third and fourth guests on select voyages remain part of the package.

Of note, NCL also said it is replacing its specialty dining à la carte pricing with a flat cover charge for sailings from January 2025.

In addition to the new package, NCL is expanding its onboard entertainment options, introducing globally appealing musical productions, including “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” debuting on the Norwegian Aqua in 2025. Enhancements to popular shows like “Elements” and “Syd Norman’s Presents: Rumours” are also planned.

NCL is also rolling out a new mobile app across its fleet by year’s end to streamline the guest experience. The app will simplify cruise planning, onboard reservations, and check-in processes.