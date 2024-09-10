Regent Offers Free First-Class Air on Select Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is introducing an upgraded “First Class In Every Way” offer for U.S. and Canadian guests, providing free roundtrip first-class air on select 2024 and 2025 voyages in Alaska, the Caribbean, and Canada and New England.

This offer applies to new bookings made from September 1 to October 31, 2024.

Guests will enjoy first-class air travel and receive up to $500 credit per suite for chauffeur services through Blacklane. Alternatively, those arranging their own travel can save up to 20 percent on cruise-only fares.

Additionally, travel advisors in the U.S. and Canada can enter sweepstakes to win an Aston Martin Aramco VIP race experience in Las Vegas from November 21-23, 2024. The package includes a tour of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team garage, a meet-and-greet with team ambassadors and food and fine wines throughout the day. Three winners will be selected, each receiving a $350 travel stipend per person for themselves and their guest.

“As part of our promise under Regent Elevate, we’re committed to providing our valued travel partners with the tools they need to succeed, and so I’m delighted we’re launching this incredible First Class in Every Way offer,” said Shawn Tubman, senior vice president sales and trade marketing for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We’re also excited to give Travel Advisors the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Aston Martin Aramco as a token of our appreciation.”

Travelers can expect shore excursions in every port, as well as options for in-depth exploration with Regent Choice shore excursions, Small Group Tours, Go Local Tours, Epicurean Explorer Tours, Eco-Connect Tours, Behind-the-Design Tours and Wellness Tours.