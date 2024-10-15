Galveston Announces Long-Term Contract with NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ (NCLH) brands will grow their operations in Galveston as part of a long-term contract between the company and Galveston Wharves.

According to a joint press release, the agreement was approved by the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees on Tuesday and will see NCLH operating from the port’s newest cruise terminal, which is scheduled to open in November 2025.

“We’re honored that this leading global cruise company is expanding its offerings in Texas. After limited sailings from Galveston over the last two years, NCLH has committed to a 10-year contract with renewal options well into the future at our beautiful, new $100 million cruise terminal,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

After three years of seasonal operations, NCLH will homeport at the new terminal on a full-time basis, the statement said.

Two of the company’s newest vessels, the Norwegian Prima and the Norwegian Viva, are scheduled to sail from Galveston over the next couple of years.

“We’ve been working with the Galveston Wharves team for several months, and we’re excited to announce this expanded long-term contract that will also introduce our new Saturday sailings from Galveston. This development allows us to continue serving our guests in the region and surrounding areas, further strengthening our presence in this important market,” said Juan Kuryla, senior vice president of Port Development & Construction at NCLH.

“Also, by leveraging Galveston’s strategic position as a key turnaround port, we’re not only expanding opportunities for all three of our brands—Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises—but also creating meaningful benefits for the local community, supporting jobs, tourism, and economic growth.”

Port and NCLH executives will commemorate the agreement with a signing ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Galveston Economic Development Summit in Galveston.

The Port of Galveston recently broke ground in August to convert an existing cargo warehouse into the port’s fourth cruise terminal.

The $156 million cruise complex at Pier 16 will include a 165,000-square-foot terminal and a $55 million parking garage.

With the opening of the fourth terminal, Rodger Rees added that he expects the port to reach more than 2 million passengers a year beginning in 2026, which would be a new milestone in Galveston’s 24 years as a cruise home port.

Galveston currently serves as the fourth most popular cruise port in the U.S. and the only cruise port in Texas.

According to Galveston Wharves, the local impact of the port’s cruise activity in 2023 included 4,547 jobs, $732.5 million in local business revenues, and $25.3 million in state and local taxes.