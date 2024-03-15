March Update: Where in the World is the MSC Cruises Fleet?

With the end of the winter season getting closer, the MSC Cruises fleet prepared to reposition to new regions of the world.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every MSC ship as of March 15, 2024.

MSC World America

Year Built: 2025

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: St. Nazaire, France

A sister to the 2022-built MSC World Europa, the MSC World America is currently being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. Starting in April 2025, the LNG-powered ship is scheduled to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami.

MSC Euribia

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Euribia is spending the winter season in Northern Europe. In March, the ship’s program features a series of week-long cruises to Holland, Belgium, France, England, and Germany that visit Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, Le Havre, Southampton and Hamburg.

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The MSC Seascape continues to offer seven-night cruises cruises to the Caribbean. Departing from PortMiami, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to several destinations in the region, including the Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Grand Cayman and more.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Cruising in Europe on a year-round basis, the MSC World Europa offers week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean. In March, the LNG-powered ship sails a regular itinerary that includes stops in Valletta, Palermo, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: The Bahamas

One of MSC’s U.S.-based cruise ships, the MSC Seashore is currently sailing from Port Canaveral. The vessel’s schedule includes three- to seven-night cruises to destinations in the Bahamas, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and others.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Middle East

The MSC Virtuosa is currently wrapping up its winter season in the Middle East. Before returning to Europe in April, the 2021-built ship continues to offer week-long cruises in the region that feature ports of call in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Brazil

After debuting in South America in November, the MSC Grandiosa continues to offer week-long cruises in Brazil. Running through late March, the ship’s local itinerary features visits to Búzios, Maceió and Salvador, in addition to three days cruising in the South Atlantic Ocean.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Far East

The MSC Bellissima recently arrived in Shanghai to mark MSC Cruises’ return to China after a four-year gap. Serving the local market, the 4,500-guest ship is now set to offer a series of short cruises to Japan and South Korea.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: South America

The MSC Seaview is completing its winter season in South America. After several months offering cruises to local destinations departing Rio de Janeiro, the ship is set kick off a repositioning cruise to the Western Mediterranean later this month.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The MSC Seaside continues to offer week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean. Sailing from Martinique and Guadeloupe, the itineraries feature visits to several destinations in the region, including Dominica, Barbados, Antigua and St. Lucia.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Sailing out of New York City on year-round basis, the MSC Meraviglia is offering seven-night cruises to Florida and the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau and Port Canaveral, the ship’s itineraries feature regular visits to MSC’s private island destination Ocean Cay.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Brazil

The MSC Preziosa is spending the winter in South America. Sailing from Santos, the 2013-built vessel is presently offering a series of three- and four-night cruises to several destinations in Brazil, including Búzios, Balneário Camboriú and Ilhabela.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The MSC Divina continues to sail from PortMiami for a series of three- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Upon completing its winter season in the region, the 2012-built ship kicks off a repositioning cruise to Europe in mid-April.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The MSC Magnifica is also sailing from PortMiami for a series of short cruises to the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Key West and the company’s private island near Bimini, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: South Africa

For the first time in the region, the MSC Splendida is currently sailing in South Africa. Aiming at the local market, the ship’s program features departures from Durban and Cape Town, for short cruises that visit Mozambique, Namibia and more.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Fantasia is spending the winter season cruising in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from multiple homeports, the regular itinerary of the 2008-built vessel features visits to destinations in Italy, Spain and France.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Amazon River

Continuing its 114-night world cruise, the MSC Poesia is currently sailing up the Amazon River, in North Brazil. While cruising in the region, the vessel is set to visit several destinations, including Manaus, Alter do Chão, Belém and Macapá.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Orchestra is offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Replacing a cancelled winter season in the Red Sea, the program features itineraries to Italy, France, and Spain that are highlighted by a visit to Cagliari, in Sardinia.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: South America

The MSC Musica is yet another MSC ship wrapping up a winter program in South America. Currently offering cruises to Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina, the 2006-built ship is scheduled to start its return trip to Europe on March 31.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Location: Middle East

The MSC Opera is presently offering week-long cruises in the Middle East. Before starting a repositioning voyage to the Mediterranean in late April, the 2004-built cruise ship continues to offer itineraries to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Khasab and Muscat.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: South America

After spending the winter sailing from a new homeport in Brazil, the MSC Lirica is currently returning to Europe. The 25-night repositioning cruise departed from Argentina earlier this month and is set to end in Italy on March 30.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Valletta, Malta

Out of service due to the geopolitical situation in Israel, the MSC Sinfonia recently underwent a routine drydock in Malta. Spending the summer offering seven-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean, the vessel is scheduled to resume service on March 24.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: South America

The MSC Armonia is offering a final cruise in South America before starting its repositioning voyage back to Europe on March 17. Sailing roundtrip from Santos, the seven-night itinerary features visits to Punta del Este and Montevideo, in Uruguay, and Buenos Aires, in Argentina.