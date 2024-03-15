March Update: Where in the World is the MSC Cruises Fleet?

With the end of the winter season getting closer, the MSC Cruises fleet prepared to reposition to new regions of the world.
Here are the locations and itineraries of every MSC ship as of March 15, 2024.
MSC World America
Year Built: 2025
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: St. Nazaire, France
A sister to the 2022-built MSC World Europa, the MSC World America is currently being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. Starting in April 2025, the LNG-powered ship is scheduled to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami.
MSC Euribia
Year Built: 2023
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Northern Europe
The MSC Euribia is spending the winter season in Northern Europe. In March, the ship’s program features a series of week-long cruises to Holland, Belgium, France, England, and Germany that visit Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, Le Havre, Southampton and Hamburg.
MSC Seascape
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
The MSC Seascape continues to offer seven-night cruises cruises to the Caribbean. Departing from PortMiami, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to several destinations in the region, including the Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Grand Cayman and more.
MSC World Europa
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
Cruising in Europe on a year-round basis, the MSC World Europa offers week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean. In March, the LNG-powered ship sails a regular itinerary that includes stops in Valletta, Palermo, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona.
MSC Seashore
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Location: The Bahamas
One of MSC’s U.S.-based cruise ships, the MSC Seashore is currently sailing from Port Canaveral. The vessel’s schedule includes three- to seven-night cruises to destinations in the Bahamas, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and others.
MSC Virtuosa
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Middle East
The MSC Virtuosa is currently wrapping up its winter season in the Middle East. Before returning to Europe in April, the 2021-built ship continues to offer week-long cruises in the region that feature ports of call in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.
MSC Grandiosa
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Brazil
After debuting in South America in November, the MSC Grandiosa continues to offer week-long cruises in Brazil. Running through late March, the ship’s local itinerary features visits to Búzios, Maceió and Salvador, in addition to three days cruising in the South Atlantic Ocean.
MSC Bellissima
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Location: Far East
The MSC Bellissima recently arrived in Shanghai to mark MSC Cruises’ return to China after a four-year gap. Serving the local market, the 4,500-guest ship is now set to offer a series of short cruises to Japan and South Korea.
MSC Seaview
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Location: South America
The MSC Seaview is completing its winter season in South America. After several months offering cruises to local destinations departing Rio de Janeiro, the ship is set kick off a repositioning cruise to the Western Mediterranean later this month.
MSC Seaside
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Location: Southern Caribbean
The MSC Seaside continues to offer week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean. Sailing from Martinique and Guadeloupe, the itineraries feature visits to several destinations in the region, including Dominica, Barbados, Antigua and St. Lucia.
MSC Meraviglia
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Location: U.S. East Coast
Sailing out of New York City on year-round basis, the MSC Meraviglia is offering seven-night cruises to Florida and the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau and Port Canaveral, the ship’s itineraries feature regular visits to MSC’s private island destination Ocean Cay.
MSC Preziosa
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Location: Brazil
The MSC Preziosa is spending the winter in South America. Sailing from Santos, the 2013-built vessel is presently offering a series of three- and four-night cruises to several destinations in Brazil, including Búzios, Balneário Camboriú and Ilhabela.
MSC Divina
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
The MSC Divina continues to sail from PortMiami for a series of three- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Upon completing its winter season in the region, the 2012-built ship kicks off a repositioning cruise to Europe in mid-April.
MSC Magnifica
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The MSC Magnifica is also sailing from PortMiami for a series of short cruises to the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Key West and the company’s private island near Bimini, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
MSC Splendida
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Location: South Africa
For the first time in the region, the MSC Splendida is currently sailing in South Africa. Aiming at the local market, the ship’s program features departures from Durban and Cape Town, for short cruises that visit Mozambique, Namibia and more.
MSC Fantasia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Fantasia is spending the winter season cruising in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from multiple homeports, the regular itinerary of the 2008-built vessel features visits to destinations in Italy, Spain and France.
MSC Poesia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Amazon River
Continuing its 114-night world cruise, the MSC Poesia is currently sailing up the Amazon River, in North Brazil. While cruising in the region, the vessel is set to visit several destinations, including Manaus, Alter do Chão, Belém and Macapá.
MSC Orchestra
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Orchestra is offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Replacing a cancelled winter season in the Red Sea, the program features itineraries to Italy, France, and Spain that are highlighted by a visit to Cagliari, in Sardinia.
MSC Musica
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: South America
The MSC Musica is yet another MSC ship wrapping up a winter program in South America. Currently offering cruises to Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina, the 2006-built ship is scheduled to start its return trip to Europe on March 31.
MSC Opera
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,160 guests
Location: Middle East
The MSC Opera is presently offering week-long cruises in the Middle East. Before starting a repositioning voyage to the Mediterranean in late April, the 2004-built cruise ship continues to offer itineraries to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Khasab and Muscat.
MSC Lirica
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: South America
After spending the winter sailing from a new homeport in Brazil, the MSC Lirica is currently returning to Europe. The 25-night repositioning cruise departed from Argentina earlier this month and is set to end in Italy on March 30.
MSC Sinfonia
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Location: Valletta, Malta
Out of service due to the geopolitical situation in Israel, the MSC Sinfonia recently underwent a routine drydock in Malta. Spending the summer offering seven-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean, the vessel is scheduled to resume service on March 24.
MSC Armonia
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: South America
The MSC Armonia is offering a final cruise in South America before starting its repositioning voyage back to Europe on March 17. Sailing roundtrip from Santos, the seven-night itinerary features visits to Punta del Este and Montevideo, in Uruguay, and Buenos Aires, in Argentina.