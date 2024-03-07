Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in March

From major conversions projects to routine maintenance, Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key cruise ship drydocks taking place in March 2024.

For a complete overview of the market, see the 2024 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report.

Navigator of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Tonnage: 142,000

Year built: 2002

Drydock Period: February 16 to April 12

Shipyard: Seatrium Limited (Singapore)

After pausing its regular cruise schedule on the West Coast, Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas sailed to Asia to undergo a drydock in Singapore.

The 2002-built vessel is set to undergo regular maintenance, in addition to class work and general upkeep before resuming service in Los Angeles on April 12.

MSC Sinfonia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Tonnage: 65,542

Year built: 2002

Drydock Period: February 19 to March 24

Shipyard: Palumbo Malta (Valletta, Malta)

The MSC Sinfonia is undergoing a routine drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard in Valletta, Malta. Operated by MSC Cruises, the vessel arrived at the facility on February 19.

With its entire winter schedule cancelled due to the geopolitical situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the ship is scheduled to resume service on March 24.

Carnival Glory

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Year built: 2003

Drydock Period: March 24 to April 18

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

The Carnival Glory is set to undergo a routine drydock later this month. Following the Carnival Vista and the Carnival Sunrise, the vessel will go through regular maintenance, class work and minor updates at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain.

Before returning to the United States, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel is scheduled to resume service for a trans-Atlantic crossing on April 18.

Villa Vie Odyssey

Cruise Line: Villa Vie Residences

Capacity: 977 guests

Tonnage: 24,344

Year built: 1993

Drydock Period: Ten-week drydock starting in early March

Shipyard: Harland & Wolff (Belfast, Northern Ireland)

The Villa Vie Odyssey is set to undergo a major conversion at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

During the ten-week drydock, the former Braemar – which was acquired by Villa Vie Residences in late 2023 – will be prepared to operate as a “residential community at sea.” The first residents are set to embark on the 977-guest vessel on May 15.

Blue Sapphire

Cruise Line: Selectum Blu Cruises

Capacity: 750 guests

Tonnage: 37,000

Year built: 1981

Drydock Period: February 23 to TBD

Shipyard: ICDAS Shipyard (Icdas, Turkey)

Following several months in lay-up, the Blue Sapphire is being prepared to resume service at the ICDAS Shipyard in Turkey.

Operated by Selectum Blu Cruises, the 1981-built cruise ship previously for several brands, including Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Star Cruises, Pullmantur Cruceros and Saga Cruises.