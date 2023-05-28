Selectum Blu Cancels Upcoming Departures

Selectum Blu Cruises is cancelling the upcoming departures for its sole ship, the Blue Sapphire. Based in Turkey, the 750-guest vessel was offering short cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.

While negative comments from guests pile up on the company’s social media profiles, Şikayetvar – a Turkish website that essentially registers complaints – recently recorded several entries about last minute cruise cancellations by the company.

Previously cruising out of Bodrum, the Blue Sapphire is now docked in Turkey.

Although no official statement has been made public, Selectum Blu’s website is no longer showing any future cruise departures.

The Blue Sapphire had previously kicked off its summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean on May 2.

Sailing from the Turkish port of Bodrum, the ship was set to offer a full season in the region, with a series of short cruises to Greece.

The itineraries included three- and four-night sailings to different destinations in the European country, such as Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, Kos, Heraklion and Piraeus.

Part of Anex Tour, one of the largest tour operators in Turkey, Selectum Blu aimed to source its guests from different countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, including Turkey, Kazakhstan and Russia.

Before launching the cruise brand, Anex had acquired the former Saga Sapphire from Saga Cruises in 2019.

Renamed Blue Sapphire, the 1981-built vessel welcomed the operator’s first guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Originally built as Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa, the veteran cruise ship also sailed for Star Cruises, Pullmantur Cruceros and Croisières de France before joining the fleet of Selectum Blu.

According to Selectum Blu, the ship underwent a full refurbishment in 2022 and offers an array of features that includes two restaurants, a swimming pool and more.