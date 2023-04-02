Selectum Blu to Kick Off Summer Program in the Eastern Mediterranean

Selectum Blu Cruises is kicking off its summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean on May 2. Operating the former Saga Sapphire, the cruise line is set to offer a series of short cruises to the Greek Islands departing from Turkey.

Sailing roundtrip from the port of Bodrum, the three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to different ports in the region, including Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes and Kos.

Some of the cruises are also set to visit Piraeus, the port for Greece’s capital Athens, and Heraklion, the capital city of the island of Crete.

Extending through late October, the program is aimed at guests from different countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, including Turkey, Kazakhstan and Russia.

Part of a Anex Tour, one of the biggest tour operators in Turkey, Selectum Blu Cruises first launched service in 2021. Before joining the cruise industry, the company acquired the Saga Sapphire from the UK’s Saga Cruises in 2019.

Renamed Blu Sapphire, the 1981-built vessel can accommodate over 720 passengers and was last refurbished in 2022.

Originally built as Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa, the veteran cruise ship also spent time sailing for Star Cruises, Pullmantur Cruceros and Croisières de France before joining its current operator.

With 37,000 tons, the Blu Sapphire is said to offer a series of amenities and features that include a show lounge, two swimming pools, a children’s club, a card room, a casino, and a total of seven lounges and restaurants.

The vessel is also equipped with a full-service spa, in addition to a gym, a thermal area, and a beauty salon.

According to its website, Selectum Blu offers “ultra-all-inclusive” cruises that feature three gourmet meals a day, in addition to 24-hour room service and a daily activity schedule that features live music, concerts and more.