Villa Vie Residences Purchases Braemar from Fred Olsen Cruise Lines

As first reported by Cruise industry News, Villa Vie Residences has made it official and purchased the Braemar from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines for its residence cruise start up.

The 1992-built ship will be renamed Villa Vie Odyssey. The company said the 924-passenger, 24,344-ton vessel will enter service in May 2024 following the completion of a multimillion-dollar transformation into a residential cruise ship complete with villas as residences.

Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson said: “The ship’s name symbolizes the company ethos of creating a community to share unforgettable moments of discovery on an extended journey, connecting people, places, and self.” Villa Vie Odyssey will offer an intimate, new cruise lifestyle, able to reach parts of the world that larger ships cannot access, often docking in the heart of destinations. The ship’s flatter hull enables her to navigate inland waterways and rivers too. In October 2019 (sailing as The Braemar), she became the longest ship ever to transit the Corinth Canal.”

Among changes to the vessel, a large, central business center will allow the digital nomad to flourish at sea with private offices and conference spaces. Starlink and Viasat 3 will provide fast and reliable internet access for all residents and guests.

The ship will also feature an interactive and educational culinary center, as well as a pioneering golf around the world program complete with onboard golf simulator and tours and classes led by a Master PGA Professional.