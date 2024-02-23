Carnival Sunrise Enters Drydock in Spain

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Sunrise is currently undergoing a routine drydock in Cádiz, Spain.

After crossing the Atlantic earlier this month, the 1999-built vessel arrived at the Navantia shipyard on Feb. 10.

The cruise ship is now going through a two-week drydock before returning to the United States in early March.

In addition to regular maintenance, class surveys and other technical services, the project is expected to include minor upgrades to its public areas and features.

The 2,984-guest ship is set to receive a new Heroes Tribute Bar, for example, in addition to upkeep and other occasional upgrades to its lounges, restaurants, and cabins.

Following the work, the Carnival Sunrise is set to resume service on March 5, 2024. On the day, the vessel sails from PortMiami for a four-night cruise to Mexico that features a visit to Cozumel.

Sailing year-round its South Florida homeport, the Sunrise offers a series of four- and five-night itineraries to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Featured ports of call include not only Cozumel, but also Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Princess Cays, George Town, Key West, and Ocho Rios.

Starting in July 2025, the ship will also sail regularly to Carnival’s new private island destination in Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.

The Carnival Sunrise originally entered service in 1999 as the Carnival Triumph. The Destiny-Class ship received its current name in 2019, following a $200-million modernization project.

Similar to the one carried out onboard the Carnival Sunshine, the refit included the redesign of every public area onboard, along with the addition of new cabins and features.

Following the Carnival Vista, the Carnival Sunrise is the second Carnival ship to be drydocked in Cádiz in 2024.

The former Costa Firenze is also at the Spanish shipyard for its conversion into a Carnival ship. According to the local media, the 2020-built ship will spend a total of 42 days at the facility.