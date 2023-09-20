Carnival: New Cruise Itineraries Featuring Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line has opened for sale nearly 400 cruises that include a visit to Celebration Key with the first calls scheduled for July 2025.

To visit Carnival’s new exclusive destination in The Bahamas in 2025 and 2026, travelers can book cruises on 12 Carnival ships, sailing from eight homeports.

“As the first port destination exclusively designed for Carnival Cruise Line guests, Celebration Key will provide the ultimate Carnival fun in the sun, immersed in the natural beauty of Grand Bahama. Our guests have a wide range of ships, homeports and itineraries that visit our new exclusive destination to choose from,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

“And we’ve seen that there is a lot of interest in Celebration Key as thousands of Carnival guests signed up over the last week to be the first to know about the itineraries and features. The July 2025 opening will be here before we know it, and we are working closely with the Bahamian Government and the local Grand Bahama community to make this the premier exclusive cruise port destination in the Caribbean. We plan to announce further details on what guests can expect to experience while there in the near future.”

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxie added: “This is so exciting for the people of Grand Bahama as we watch Celebration Key come to life. We have a bold vision of how Grand Bahama can become the premier destination for entertainment and events in the region and we look forward to showing Carnival’s guests a warm and memorable vacation when they start visiting our beautiful island in 2025.”

The 12 Carnival ships that will visit Celebration Key from eight homeports include: