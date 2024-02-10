Carnival Vista Gets New Livery, Heroes Bar, Retail Stores and Expanded Casino

Carnival Cruise Line’s Vista completed a 30-day drydock where she underwent several enhancements, including the line’s signature hull livery, a new Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, retail stores, a teen club and an expanded casino.

On the exterior, the Carnival Vista now features Carnival’s signature red, white and blue livery on her hull. In addition to refreshing several public areas onboard, the Vista also received a Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, which honors military veterans and active-duty service members. Additionally, the casino was expanded with a new layout and a separate non-smoking annex has also been added.

For shopping enthusiasts, there’s a new Effy Jewelry store and a new Cherry on Top. Additionally, a new Club O2 for teens was created in a new location while the Lido Marketplace received a makeover. The ship’s arcade was relocated and redone as well.