Carnival Firenze Arrives in Spain for Drydock

The future Carnival Firenze is already in Spain for its conversion into a Carnival Cruise Line ship.

After concluding its last sailing for Costa Cruises in late January, the 2021-built ship is set to undergo a drydock and a major refurbishment over the next few weeks.

The Firenze will receive Carnival’s signature features and venues, including an Italian-themed version of Guy’s Burger Joint, a European-themed Limelight Lounge and the Hero’s Tribute Bar.

The vessel is also set to receive a customized livery that combines Costa’s funnel with Carnival’s new hull design. As a nod to the ship’s Costa Cruises’ roots, however, the red stripe on the hull is expected to be painted yellow.

Joining the Carnival Venezia, the Carnival Firenze will become the second ship to be introduced as part of the Carnival Fun Italian Style concept.

The new product was first revealed in 2022 and combines Carnival venues, service and signature experience with a European vibe and atmosphere.

With an internal design that draws influence from the Italian city of Florence, the Firenze will offer several themed spaces, including its main dining rooms, which were created after some of the town’s most famous venues.

Sailing from Long Beach, the Carnival Firenze is set to debut in early April. Operating a year-round program on the West Coast, the 4,232-guest will offer four- to seven-night itineraries to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and more.

Also undergoing a drydock in Spain is the Carnival Vista. The ship arrived at the shipyard in mid-January for regular maintenance, class work and hotel upkeep.

Following the work, the 2016-built cruise ship is set to resume service in Port Canaveral on Feb. 15. Now sailing from Central Florida on a year-round basis, the Vista offers regular six- to eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.