Costa Firenze Ends Final Cruise; Norwegian Joy Set for Drydock

January 21, 2024 was a notable day as the Costa Firenze completed its final voyage for Costa Crociere while the Norwegian Joy headed for drydock in Rotterdam.

The Costa Firenze completed its ten-night voyage from Valencia to Barcelona, Spain, which departed on Jan. 9. Ports of call included Funchal, Madeira; St Cruz De La Palma, Canary Islands; Tenerife, Canary Islands; Arrecife, Canary Islands; and Cadiz, Spain, before reaching Barcelona.

After wrapping up its last voyage under the Costa brand, the ship set sail for Savona, Italy, where it arrived on Sunday, January 21.

The ship will be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line where it is set to begin operations as Carnival Firenze this year.

On the same day, the Norwegian Joy interrupted its Caribbean winter season for a scheduled stay at Damen Shiprepair in Rotterdam. The cruise ship previously completed a ten-day transatlantic cruise from Miami to Southampton. Guests disembarked in Southampton, England on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The Joy is expected to arrive at the shipyard on Monday, January 22, 2024, where it will spend approximately three weeks, during which regular maintenance and renovation work will take place. The extensive renovation work will include improving The Heaven and the Mandara Spa areas.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2017-built ship is expected to leave the shipyard on February 12, 2024. On February 13, 2024, the Norwegian Joy is scheduled to be in Southampton again to welcome guests on the first sailing following the drydock.