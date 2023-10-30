MSC Redeploys Orchestra to Western Mediterranean

MSC Cruises has revealed a new winter itinerary for the MSC Orchestra, which will homeport in Valencia, marking the first time a ship will be based at the Spanish port during a winter season.

The cruise line said in a statement that the MSC Orchestra will operate weekly voyages between December 16, 2023, and April 19, 2024, from Valencia to Cagliari, Sardinia; Civitavecchia for Rome, Livorno for Pisa and Florence, Italy; Marseille, France and Palma in Mallorca before returning to Valencia.

This ship’s new program is set to replace the Red Sea itineraries previously canceled due to the proximity of some of the ports of call to Israel as well as the restrictions in place in some bordering countries.

MSC Cruises added that the safety of its passengers and crew is always its priority and it will continue to monitor the situation and modify ship itineraries if necessary.