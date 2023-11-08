MSC Cruises Celebrates Opening of 2023-24 Season in Brazil

The MSC Preziosa opened MSC Cruises’ domestic 2023-24 cruise season in Brazil on Oct. 29.

Ending a 24-day transatlantic crossing that started in Germany, the 2013-built vessel arrived in Santos for the first sailing of the season.

To celebrate the occasion, MSC held a special event onboard the ship – which also became the first to offer cruises departing from the country this season.

Attended by local press, travel agents, partners and authorities, the celebration marked the opening of MSC’s largest ever program in the country.

“We are very happy to once more open the season in South America. We are certain it’ll be a success,” said Adrian Ursilli, MSC Cruises’ Country Manager in Brazil.

A total of five ships from the company are set to offer cruises from Brazilian ports, including the 4,888-guest MSC Grandiosa, which is set to become the largest ever cruise ship operating in the country.

Completing the local fleet, the MSC Seaview, the MSC Armonia and the MSC Lirica are also scheduled to arrive in Brazil over the next weeks.

“Passengers will be able to chose between six embarkation ports in Brazil: Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Maceió, Salvador, Itajaí, and, for the first time, Paranaguá,” Ursilli added, noting that the new homeport will widen MSC’s local itinerary choices.

Two additional ships, the MSC Musica and the MSC Poesia will also visit Brazilian ports during the 2023-24 season.

While the first make regular stops at local destinations during cruises departing from Argentina, the second is scheduled to arrive in Brazil during MSC Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise.

To kick off the season, the MSC Preziosa offered a four-night cruise to additional destinations in Brazil’s Southeast Coast. In addition to a day at sea, the sailing included visits to Búzios and Ilhabela.

Trought mid-April, the 3,500-guest ship is scheduled to offer additional short cruises to domestic destinations in the country, in addition to week-long voyages to Argentina and Uruguay.