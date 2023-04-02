MSC Poesia World Cruise 2024: 52 World Treasures in 121 Days

Starting on January 5, 2024, MSC Poesia will take guests on ae 121-day journey.

According to the Guide to World Cruises by Cruise Industry News, the 52 World Treasures in 121 Days journey includes visits to 52 destinations in 31 countries.

From cruising the Mediterranean, to sailing through Africa and crossing the Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean, the US and Canada, this voyage is filled with highlights, such as a visit to the Holy Land and Petra.

The itinerary includes visits to remote destinations such as Zanzibar, the Seychelles and Cape Town as well as the not-so-remote cities such as New York City, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

The world cruise also includes visits to some of the finest Northern Europe’s cities. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the Brazilian Amazon with an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro. The ship will also call in Salvador de Bahia and Belém and then sail up the Amazon River until it reaches Manaus.

Departing from Civitavecchia (Rome) Italy, the ship will visit 31 countries including Italy, France, Spain, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, United Republic Tanzania, Seychelles, Mauritius, Reunion, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, St. Helena, Brazil, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, United States, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany.

The MSC Poesia’s world cruise also includes 15 shore excursions including to Valetta, Malta; Limassol, Cyprus; Haifa, Israel; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Durban, South Africa; Walvis Bay, Namibia; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Salvador de Bahia, Brazil; Castries, Saint Lucia; Puerto Plata; Dominicam Republic; New York, USA; Halifax, Canada; Quebec, Canada; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Prices for the MSC Poesia’s 2024 world cruise start from $14,699 per person. Guests who book the cruise will also have a Dine and Drink Package and 30 percent off laundry services throughout the cruise.