New CIN Guide to World Cruises Out Now

The 2024 Guide to World Cruises from Cruise Industry News is available for download in PDF format.

The PDF presents various world cruises being offered across the industry, showcasing the variety and uniqueness of itineraries on offer.

From three-year voyages to a trek from the Great Lakes to Antarctica, the selection of world cruises sailing later this year and into 2024 represent the most variety ever.

Free download: 2024 Guide to World Cruises

They range from mainstream cruise products with companies such as Royal Caribbean International and MSC Cruises, to ultra-luxury voyages with Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and also include products targeted at niche markets, such as Phoenix Reisen’s offering for German-speaking guests.

Pricing ranges from under $100 per day per passenger to well over $400 per day per guest for luxury products.

World cruises can span upwards of 100 days, and the itineraries vary, with voyages from the West Coast to Europe, to deployments that concentrate on specific regions, such as circumnavigating Africa.

While the cruises are sold as long trips, they are also generally available in shorter segments, meaning some guests will only be on the ship for a certain portion of the voyage, often starting at two to three weeks.

