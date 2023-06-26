MSC Cruises Heading Back to China in March 2024

MSC Cruises today announced that on March 16 2024 it will return to international sailings from China with the MSC Bellissima becoming the largest and newest flagship in Asia, according to a company statement.

The MSC Bellissima will operate international itineraries between March 16 and April 24 2024 to neighboring countries from Baoshan Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai,

The initial launch for the spring season consists of a nine sailings of either four-night or five-night itineraries to popular cruise destinations such as Fukuoka, Kagoshima, and Sasebo.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “With the resumption of international cruises from China, we can really sense a rapid recovery in the country’s cruise industry. MSC Bellissima is much-anticipated and will deliver an incredible experience for our guests. Our team in China has been working tirelessly to prepare for our return to the Chinese market and will ensure that we deliver on consumers’ expectations for high-quality cruise tourism products.”

In addition, the MSC Bellissima will homeport in Taiwan starting on January 16 2024 as part of her Keelung-Naha dual homeport itineraries.