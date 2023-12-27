MSC Lirica Introduces New Homeport in Brazil

The MSC Lirica launched a series of cruises from a new homeport in Brazil earlier this month.

Part of MSC Cruises’ six-ship program in South America, the operation introduces Paranaguá as a starting point for a series of seven-night cruises to Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.

In addition to the new homeport, the regular itinerary of the 2,000-guest vessel also includes visits to Punta del Este, Itajaí and Buenos Aires, as well as two full days at sea.

With the exception of Punta del Este, passengers are able to start their cruises in all of the cruises’ ports of call.

“MSC Cruises is always looking for new destinations. We saw an opportunity to insert Paranaguá in our itineraries due to the possibilities it offers for those willing to sail on our ships,” said Márcia Leite, Brazil operations director for MSC.

According to Leite, the new homeport serves as an important getaway for passengers that live in Southern Brazilian states, such as Paraná and Santa Catarina.

“I have no doubts that our partnership with Paranaguá will last for many years and hope that we can open new destinations in Paraná,” Leite added.

A total of 17 cruises out of the new homeport will be offered during the 2023-24 season, which extends through late March.

MSC Cruises is also returning to the region in 2024-25, with the MSC Armonia offering additional week-long cruises from Paranaguá between December and March.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, the MSC Lirica originally entered service in 2003.

As part of a €275-million refit plan called Renaissance Program, the 65,000-ton ship was enlarged and modernized in 2015, receiving a new 24-meter-long mid-section that that contained 194 extra cabins, a kid’s water park and more.

MSC Cruises’ 2023-24 program in South America also includes the MSC Grandiosa, in addition to the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Musica and the MSC Armonia.