Poesia Sets Sail on MSC Cruises’ 2024 World Voyage

The MSC Poesia is starting MSC Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise today. Departing from Italy, the 2008-built vessel is offering a 120-night itinerary.

Before ending in Germany in early May, the cruise features visits to a total of 52 destinations in 31 different countries and territories.

In a first for MSC, the world voyage will also visit the Brazilian Amazon region, with scenic cruising at the Amazon River and a series of stops in local destinations, including Manaus, Belém, Macapá, and Santarém.

The MSC Poesia is also visiting additional ports of call in Brazil, such as Salvador de Bahia and Rio de Janeiro,where an overnight stay is in the plan.

The unique itinerary focuses on Africa as well, sailing to several destinations in East, West and Southern Africa.

Among them are less-usual stops for cruise ships, including Senegal, Tanzania, Kenya, the Seychelles, Madagascar and Mozambique.

The Poesia is also poised to visit Saint Helena, a remote British Overseas Territory located in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Continuing its way to Germany, the worldwide adventure features different destinations in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, including MSC’s private island destination Ocean Cay.

The ship then visits the Canada & New England before reaching Greenland, Iceland, the British Isles and Western Europe.

After sailing for 121 days, MSC’s 2024 World Cruise is finally set to end in the German port of Warnemunde on May 4, 2024.

The itinerary is also highlighted by over ten overnight calls in key destinations including Mombasa, Miami, New York City, Reykjavik and Cape Town.

Part of MSC Cruises’ four-ship Musica Class, the MSC Poesia first entered service in 2008. the 92,400-ton cruise ship can carry up to 2,550 passengers in double occupancy and offers over 236,800 square feet of common areas.