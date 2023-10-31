MSC Magnifica Starts Repositioning Voyage to Miami

The MSC Magnifica is starting its repositioning cruise to Miami today. Set to debut in the North American market, the 2010-built vessel is kicking off a 20-night transatlantic crossing from Genoa, Italy.

After leaving Genoa, the MSC Magnifica is scheduled to visit Civitavecchia/Rome, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga, Funchal and St. Cruz de Tenerife before crossing the Atlantic.

On the final leg of the itinerary, the vessel also sails to three destinations in the Caribbean: Philipsburg, Tortola and Puerto Rico.

After arriving in PortMiami, the MSC Magnifica starts its stint in the region on Nov. 20. Sailing from its new homeport twice a week, the 2,550-guest ship is scheduled to offer short cruises to South Florida and the Bahamas.

The year-round program features a series of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Key West. All the itineraries also feature a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island destination near Bimini.

Before repositioning back to Europe in November 2024, the MSC Magnifica also offers occasional seven-night cruises between April and October.

The longer itineraries include visits to different parts of the Caribbean, including Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico; Roatán, in Honduras; and Belize City, in Belize.

Fourth in a series of ships known as the Musica Class, the MSC Magnifica was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.

With a slightly modified design, the 2,550-guest vessel boasts features that are not found on its sister ships, such as a glass covered lido deck, a sports bar and a bowling alley.

Other features of the 93,300-ton cruise ship include ten lounges and bars, an outdoor lido deck, three meeting and conference rooms, a 16,146-square-feet Spa and Wellness Center, a casino, a selection of dining venues, and more.