MSC Opens Sales on World America Sails from Miami, April 2025

MSC Cruises opened sales today for the new 5,400-guest MSC World America, which will sail from Miami starting in April 2025.

The MSC World America will sail from MSC Cruises’ brand new, state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami, which is set to be the largest cruise terminal in North America once completed, MSC said in a statement.

She will exclusively sail seven-night Caribbean itineraries during her inaugural season.

The ship’s itineraries are designed to maximize time available for guests to fully discover the various ports of call, MSC announced.

All sailings will include visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—MSC Cruises’ stunning private destination in The Bahamas.

Available Itineraries from PortMiami:

Eastern Caribbean: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

Western Caribbean: Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises said: “MSC World America will become the fourth of our new ships that we have deployed in the Caribbean for her inaugural season. This is not only part of our commitment to growth in the North American market but also to bring our newest and most innovative ships to the region for our international guests from around the world. This exciting new ship will definitely deliver the ultimate cruise experience in the Caribbean when she comes into service.”

Ruben Rodriguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, added: “MSC World America will be another major milestone in our North American growth story and a fantastic new experience for our guests, whether they’re local or visiting from different parts of the world. Our goal with this ship is to go beyond her long list of features with thoughtful touches that make each guest’s cruise experience unique and memorable.