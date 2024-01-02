Here Are the 14 New Cruise Ships Entering Service in 2024

A total of 14 new cruise ships are set to enter service in 2024. According to data from the Cruise Industry News’ Global Cruise Ship Orderbook Report, the lineup includes a diverse selection of vessels, including mega ships, premium and luxury vessels, and more.

Here’s the list of new vessels entering service through the end of the year:

Icon of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 5,610 guests

Tonnage: 250,800

Shipyard: Meyer Turku (Finland)

Inaugural Cruise: January 27, 2024

After being delivered to Royal Caribbean International in late 2023, the new Icon of the Seas is set to enter service on January 27, 2024. Set to spend its inaugural season in the Caribbean, the 250,800-ton vessel will take over the title of biggest cruise ship in the world from its fleet mate Wonder of the Seas.

Sun Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 4,300 guests

Tonnage: 175,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Delivery Date: February 8, 2024

Ushering a new era for Princess Cruises, the new Sun Princess is set to enter service in the Mediterranean in early February. The first in a new series of LNG-powered vessels, the 4,300-guest vessel will become Princess’ largest ever ship while introducing several new features, such as a family activity zone and a multi-use geodesic dome.

Queen Anne

Cruise Line: Cunard Line

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Tonnage: 113,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Inaugural Cruise: May 3, 2024

The new Queen Anne is entering service for Cunard Line on May 3, 2024. As the first newbuild commissioned for the British brand in over ten years, the 3,000-guest vessel is scheduled to spend its maiden season offering itineraries to the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and more.

Silver Ray

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Capacity: 728 guests

Tonnage: 54,700

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Inaugural Cruise: June 15, 2024

A sister to the 2023-built Silver Nova, the Silver Ray is set to enter service for Silversea Cruises in mid-2024. Considered one of the world’s greenest cruise ships, the LNG-powered vessel is set to spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

Mein Schiff 7

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Shipyard: Meyer Turku (Finland)

Inaugural Cruise: June 23, 2024

The Mein Schiff 7 is set to enter service for TUI Cruises on June 23, 2024. Under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the 2,900-guest vessel is set to spend its maiden season in Northern Europe before repositioning to the Canary Islands for the winter.

Utopia of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 5,714 guests

Tonnage: 231,000

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Inaugural Cruise: July 22, 2024

Closing out Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class, the Utopia of the Seas is set to welcome guests for its inaugural cruise on July 22, 2024. In a first for the company, the LNG-powered newbuild will spend its maiden season offering short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Brilliant Lady

Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

Capacity: 2,770 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Inaugural Cruise: TBD

After seeing its delivery postponed in 2023, the Brilliant Lady is now expected to enter service for Virgin Voyages in the second quarter of 2024. Details about the vessel’s new inaugural season, however, haven’t been announced by the company yet.

Explora II

Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

Capacity: 922 guests

Tonnage: 64,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Inaugural Cruise: August 11, 2024

Following the Explora I, the Explora II is set to become Explora Journey’s second ultra-luxury ship. Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 922-guest will kick off its inaugural season in the Mediterranean on August 11, 2024.

American Liberty

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Capacity: 109 guests

Tonnage: 4,100

Shipyard: Chesapeake (United States)

Inaugural Cruise: August 15, 2024

Continuing American Cruise Line’s Coastal Cat series, the American Liberty is set to enter service on August 15, 2024. During its maiden season, the U.S.-built cruise ship is set to offer a series of itineraries in New England and the Hudson River. The ship is a sister to the 2023-launched American Glory.

Ilma

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carton Yacht Collection

Capacity: 456 guests

Tonnage: 37,000

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Delivery Date: September 19, 2024

Following the 2022-built Evrima, the Ilma is set to become Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s second luxury vessel. In final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the 456-guest cruise ship is set to welcome its first paying guests on September 19, 2024.

American Legend

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Capacity: 109 guests

Tonnage: 4,100

Shipyard: Chesapeake (United States)

Inaugural Cruise: November 25, 2024

A second U.S.-built cruise ship is entering service in 2024, the American Legend. Under construction at the Chesapeake shipyard in Maryland, the 109-guest ship will spend its inaugural season offering American Cruise Line’s Florida Gulf Coast & Keys Cruise. The ship is a sister to the 2023-launched American Glory.

Viking Vela

Cruise Line: Viking

Capacity: 988 guests

Tonnage: 47,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Inaugural Cruise: December 12, 2024

Viking is introducing the new Viking Vela in December 2024. Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the luxury vessel is set to spend its inaugural season offering winter cruises in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Disney Treasure

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Inaugural Cruise: December 21, 2024

The new Disney Tresure is set to enter service for Disney Cruise Line on December 21, 2024. A sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, the 140,000-ton vessel is offering a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas during its inaugural season.

Janssonius

Cruise Line: Oceanwide Expeditions

Capacity: 174 guests

Tonnage: 6,300

Shipyard: Brodosplit (Croatia)

Inaugural Cruise: TBD

After having its delivery postponed several times since 2021 due to problems at Brodosplit, the Janssonius is expected to enter service for Oceanwide Expeditions sometime in 2024. Once delivered, the expedition vessel is set to offer a series of exploration cruises in Antarctica and the Arctic. The ship is a sister to the 2019-launched Hondius.