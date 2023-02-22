American Cruise Lines Announces American Legend for 2024

American Cruise Lines announced that construction of the American Legend, the fourth ship in the Project Blue Series, has started, according to a press release.

Introduced in January 2022, the Project Blue series will consist of 12 small ships designed for domestic cruise itineraries. The American Legend, which accommodates 100 guests, was designed for coastal operation and it features the new signature hull design.

All the ships, known as Coastal Cats will be built in the Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.

The first three ships in the Project Blue series, the American Eagle, American Glory, and American Liberty, will start sailing in the next twelve months.

The American Legend, the cruise line’s 19th ship overall, is scheduled to start cruising the United States in late 2024.

Like its sister ships in the series, the American Legend will include 56 staterooms and suites, each with a private balcony. Additionally, it will feature spacious lounges, an open-air top deck as well as numerous dining venues. Thanks to the hull’s unique design, the platform at the stern allows for multiple activities and is equipped with kayaks and a large tender