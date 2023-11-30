New Viking Ship Floated Out at Fincantieri

The Viking Vela was floated out at Fincantieri as the vessel now moves to its final outfitting ahead of a late 2024 delivery.
“The unit will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. She will have a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, will be equipped with 499 cabins and will be able to accommodate 998 passengers onboard,” Fincantieri said in a statement.
She will become the 10th sister ship in the Viking fleet and the 11th built in this series, as one operates in China under Viking’s joint venture with China Merchants.
Viking Ocean Fleet:
- Viking Vela: Built in 2024, 998 passengers.
- Viking Saturn: Built in 2023, 930 passengers.
- Viking Polaris: Built in 2022, 378 passengers.
- Viking Neptune: Built in 2022, 930 passengers.
- Viking Mars: Built in 2022, 930 passengers.
- Viking Venus: Built in 2021, 930 passengers.
- Viking Octantis: Built in 2021, 378 passengers.
- Viking Jupiter: Built in 2019, 930 passengers.
- Viking Orion: Built in 2018, 930 passengers.
- Viking Sky: Built in 2017, 930 passengers.
- Viking Sea: Built in 2016, 930 passengers.
- Viking Star: Built in 2015, 930 passengers.