New Viking Ship Floated Out at Fincantieri

The Viking Vela was floated out at Fincantieri as the vessel now moves to its final outfitting ahead of a late 2024 delivery.

“The unit will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. She will have a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, will be equipped with 499 cabins and will be able to accommodate 998 passengers onboard,” Fincantieri said in a statement.

She will become the 10th sister ship in the Viking fleet and the 11th built in this series, as one operates in China under Viking’s joint venture with China Merchants.

Viking Ocean Fleet: