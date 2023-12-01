New Mein Schiff 7 Launched at Meyer Turku

The new Mein Schiff 7 was floated out at Meyer Turku on Friday, Dec. 1. The ship will now move to final outfitting ahead of its 2024 delivery.

“Meyer Turku and TUI Cruises have a long history together, and the Mein Schiff series of ships is one of the success stories of the cruise world. Mein Schiff 7 is the last sister ship of the series, but that does not mean that we have compromised our ambition, on the contrary: with Mein Schiff 7, we are building a ship with built-in methanol capability for the first time at the Meyer Turku shipyard. It means a huge leap forward in our pursuit of industry leadership in the green transition,” said Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku.

“We are delighted that the seventh ship of the Mein Schiff fleet now has water under its keel. The sister ship of Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2 not only offers many great innovations to our guests, but also uses new low-emission fuels,” added Wybcke Meier, TUI CEO of Cruises.