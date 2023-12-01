Twitter Facebook Linkedin

New Mein Schiff 7 Launched at Meyer Turku

Mein Schiff 7

The new Mein Schiff 7 was floated out at Meyer Turku on Friday, Dec. 1. The ship will now move to final outfitting ahead of its 2024 delivery.

“Meyer Turku and TUI Cruises have a long history together, and the Mein Schiff series of ships is one of the success stories of the cruise world. Mein Schiff 7 is the last sister ship of the series, but that does not mean that we have compromised our ambition, on the contrary: with Mein Schiff 7, we are building a ship with built-in methanol capability for the first time at the Meyer Turku shipyard. It means a huge leap forward in our pursuit of industry leadership in the green transition,” said Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku.

Mein Schiff 7 Float Out

“We are delighted that the seventh ship of the Mein Schiff fleet now has water under its keel. The sister ship of Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2 not only offers many great innovations to our guests, but also uses new low-emission fuels,” added Wybcke Meier, TUI CEO of Cruises.

 

