Ritz-Carlton Marks the Float Out of Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrated a significant construction milestone with the float out of its new yacht, the Ilma, at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The float out of the Ilma, set to debut in 2024, was attended by company leadership from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection including Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO, and Ernesto Fara, president and CFO.

Also in attendance were representatives from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, including Laurent Castaing, general manager, and Arnaud Le Joncour, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing.

As part of the float out, the drydock was filled with water overnight, then moved to an outfitting dock where the ship will remain until sea trials begin in April. The final stage of construction will include completing interiors, fixtures, and fittings for suites, restaurants and other public spaces onboard the Ilma.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we are immensely proud of the dedication and craftsmanship by all those involved in the construction of Ilma,” said Murren. “We are thrilled to have partnered with the team at Chantiers de l’Atlantique and are excited to enter the next stage of construction and outfitting in anticipation of the yacht’s inaugural journey next year, expanding our fleet and vision within the ultra-luxury space.”