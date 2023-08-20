Virgin’s Brilliant Lady Will Be Delayed

Virgin Voyages today announced its fourth ship, the Brilliant Lady, will face a delayed introduction.

“Despite careful planning, we are facing unexpected construction, supply chain and staffing challenges that have delayed the introduction of Brilliant Lady,” the company said in a statement.

“We want to make sure that when the ship launches, we can deliver the standards our Sailors have come to expect from an award-winning brand like Virgin Voyages.”

Originally set to launch later this year, the ship’s launch date will be determined soon, the company said.

Guests with bookings that have been canceled will receive generous offers along with exclusive rebooking perks and on-board credit once the new date is announced, the company said.

“We’ve built a brand that has taken the industry by storm, but even the strongest businesses face unforeseen challenges every now and then,” said Michelle Bentubo, SVP Service Excellence and Travel Operations.

“We are sorry that our Sailors and First Mates who were excited about Brilliant Lady will have to wait a little bit longer for her launch. We know they will love the new itineraries as much as we do, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”

Always wanting to do right by its Sailors and travel advisors, Virgin Voyages will offer anyone impacted by the new itineraries price- and promotion-protected options to rebook and receive $300 – $600 USD in Sailor Loot or a full refund. Travelers wanting to experience one of the exciting new ports can take advantage of 30% off Med 2024 voyages and up to a $600 Bar Tab when they book by Sept. 28. A handful of select Caribbean sailings and repositioning voyages are also eligible for $500 off.